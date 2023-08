PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Grainger, a major industrial distributor, is betting on the Portland-Metro area.

The company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new 500,000-square-foot facility in Gresham on Thursday.

To signal a commitment to local economic development, the company also donated $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Portland-Metro area.

Grainger works with other businesses, offering maintenance, repair and operating products.