Hotels, restaurants offering ‘Welcome Back Rip City’ deals this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of the Blazers’ Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, business officials are rolling out deals to draw people into downtown Portland for the day.

The Portland Business Alliance announced these “Welcome Back Rip City” deals for Blazer fans on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend as the downtown core continues to heal from a bruising 2020 thanks to a pandemic that cleared out office buildings and saw businesses board up.

Free parking is available at Central Plaza Garage on SW Alder and the Fox Tower public portion of the garage on SW Broadway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Portland Streetcar is offering free fare on Saturday.

Planning on watching the game in Portland or close to the Moda Center? The Portland Business Alliance says these establishments are participating in its “Welcome Back Rip City” program.

Hotels in downtown are also offering promotions.

Participating restaurants and shops are also offering deals.