Hotels, restaurants offering ‘Welcome Back Rip City’ deals this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of the Blazers’ Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, business officials are rolling out deals to draw people into downtown Portland for the day.
The Portland Business Alliance announced these “Welcome Back Rip City” deals for Blazer fans on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend as the downtown core continues to heal from a bruising 2020 thanks to a pandemic that cleared out office buildings and saw businesses board up.
Free parking is available at Central Plaza Garage on SW Alder and the Fox Tower public portion of the garage on SW Broadway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Portland Streetcar is offering free fare on Saturday.
Planning on watching the game in Portland or close to the Moda Center? The Portland Business Alliance says these establishments are participating in its “Welcome Back Rip City” program.
|Where to Watch
|Address
|Portland Sports Bar & Grill
|1811 South River Drive
|The Independent Sports Bar & Grill
|225 SW Broadway #100
|Cheerful Tortoise
|1939 SW 6th Ave Portland
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|327 SW Morrison St.
|Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub
|112 SW 2nd Ave.
|Rialto Poolroom
|529 SW 4th Ave.
|Jackknife
|614 SW 11th Ave.
|Paddy’s
|65 SW Yamhill St.
|River Pig Saloon
|529 NW 13th Ave.
|Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center
|375 NE Holladay St.
Hotels in downtown are also offering promotions.
|Hotel with booking link
|Deal offered
|Moxy
|Get happy hour pricing for showing your ticket stub
|The Benson Hotel
|Get 20% off Best Available rate and 50% off valet parking for one vehicle
|Hotel deLuxe
|Save up to 25% off flexible rate; free parking and $10 food and drink credit per guest
|Woodlark
|Stay between Sunday and Thursday to get 30% off, parking included
|Heathman Hotel
|$50 Southpark Seafood dinner credit and parking included in stay
|Sentinel
|Overnight valet parking with in-out privileges included in stay
|Hotel Lucia
|Complimentary valet parking
|Inn at Northup Station
|10% off hotel room, includes on-site parking, use promo code SLAMDUNK
|Canopy by Hilton Portland – Pearl District
|Discount available
|The Hoxton
|Book a hotel room on any night of a Blazer game for $150, rate will be adjusted to final score upon check out
|Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center
|There’s a 21% discount off of the stay and on all local offerings at the Spork & Fork bar
Participating restaurants and shops are also offering deals.
|Establishment
|Deal
|Address
|Cheryl’s on 12th
|A Saturday Brunch Special
|1135 SW Washington St
|Satellite Tavern
|10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday
|5101 N Interstate Ave.
|Produce Row
|10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday
|204 SE Oak St.
|Mercantile
|Memorial Day sale with additional 40% off sale merchandise
|729 SW Alder St
|1927 S’mores
|10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday
|1126 SW Alder Street,
|Independent Sports Bar & Grill
|10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday
|225 SW Broadway #100
|Paddy’s
|10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday
|65 SW Yamhill St.