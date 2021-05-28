Hotels, restaurants offering ‘Welcome Back Rip City’ deals this weekend

The Benson Hotel in downtown Portland, December 15, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahead of the Blazers’ Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, business officials are rolling out deals to draw people into downtown Portland for the day.

The Portland Business Alliance announced these “Welcome Back Rip City” deals for Blazer fans on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend as the downtown core continues to heal from a bruising 2020 thanks to a pandemic that cleared out office buildings and saw businesses board up.

Free parking is available at Central Plaza Garage on SW Alder and the Fox Tower public portion of the garage on SW Broadway from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Portland Streetcar is offering free fare on Saturday.

Planning on watching the game in Portland or close to the Moda Center? The Portland Business Alliance says these establishments are participating in its “Welcome Back Rip City” program.

Where to WatchAddress
Portland Sports Bar & Grill1811 South River Drive
The Independent Sports Bar & Grill225 SW Broadway #100
Cheerful Tortoise1939 SW 6th Ave Portland
Buffalo Wild Wings327 SW Morrison St.
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub112 SW 2nd Ave.
Rialto Poolroom529 SW 4th Ave.
Jackknife614 SW 11th Ave.
Paddy’s65 SW Yamhill St.
River Pig Saloon529 NW 13th Ave.
Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention Center375 NE Holladay St.

Hotels in downtown are also offering promotions.

Hotel with booking linkDeal offered
MoxyGet happy hour pricing for showing your ticket stub
The Benson HotelGet 20% off Best Available rate and 50% off valet parking for one vehicle
Hotel deLuxeSave up to 25% off flexible rate; free parking and $10 food and drink credit per guest
WoodlarkStay between Sunday and Thursday to get 30% off, parking included
Heathman Hotel$50 Southpark Seafood dinner credit and parking included in stay
SentinelOvernight valet parking with in-out privileges included in stay
Hotel LuciaComplimentary valet parking
Inn at Northup Station10% off hotel room, includes on-site parking, use promo code SLAMDUNK
Canopy by Hilton Portland – Pearl DistrictDiscount available
The HoxtonBook a hotel room on any night of a Blazer game for $150, rate will be adjusted to final score upon check out
Hyatt Regency Portland at the Oregon Convention CenterThere’s a 21% discount off of the stay and on all local offerings at the Spork & Fork bar

Participating restaurants and shops are also offering deals.

EstablishmentDealAddress
Cheryl’s on 12thA Saturday Brunch Special1135 SW Washington St
Satellite Tavern10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday5101 N Interstate Ave.
Produce Row10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday204 SE Oak St.
MercantileMemorial Day sale with additional 40% off sale merchandise729 SW Alder St
1927 S’mores10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday1126 SW Alder Street,
Independent Sports Bar & Grill10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday225 SW Broadway #100
Paddy’s10% discount for fans wearing Blazers gear on Saturday65 SW Yamhill St.

