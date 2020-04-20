Lawn Love puts idle mowers to work

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One thing we can all still count on is the springtime growth of grass. If you’re someone who would like to put an idle lawnmower to work making money—or if you simply don’t want to mow your own lawn—there’s a service that can help.

It’s called Lawn Love and its business model is similar to Uber or Lyft. You enter your address and LawnLove measures your yard using satellite mapping, then gives you a quote. A vetted lawn care professional then comes to your home to do the work. Everything is paid online—so you don’t even have to leave your sofa.

The service is a convenient option for consumers but also a great way for the newly unemployed or people who rely on piecemeal work to make money mowing grass.

“We make it dramatically easier for you as a consumer to find, book and manage a great lawn professional and for the service professionals we partner with we give them field service software to run their companies, bringing them a bunch of new customer demand and ultimately to give them tools to help scale and grow their business,” said Lawn Love CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi.