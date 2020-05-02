Lucky Devil Lounge offers drive thru dances during coronavirus pandemic

CONTENT WARNING:
The following images contain partial nudity and are intended for a mature audience only. Viewer discretion advised.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like every other “non-essential” business, Portland’s Lucky Devil Lounge was forced to close last month by order of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order. Now, the strip club is offering drive-thru food service, with dancers.

The club made headlines by answering the shutdown with a delivery service called Boober Eats — a service in which dancers delivered food to customers. After being issued a cease-and-desist letter by Uber Eats, owner Shon Boulden altered the name of the service to “Food 2-Go-Go” and added an unprecedented feature as a way funnel some lost wages to dancers: Drive-thru strip shows.

“The dancers are making money,” Boulden recently told the Washington Post. “Everyone that comes through is super stoked and videotaping and throwing money and just being super cool. It’s exciting when there’s a carload of people happy to see these girls dance.

  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: A general view of a mural during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: A dancer waves a sign in front of The Lucky Devil during the Drive-thru on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: A patron enjoys the performance of a dancer during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: A patron leaves a tip during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer uses a extension tool to accept a tip from patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Patrons photograph dancers during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer disinfects during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer uses a pair of tongs to grab a tip during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: Patrons wait in line during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) Dancers entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: Owner Shon Boulden walks into his club during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: A dancer entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 01: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains partial nudity.) A dancer entertains patrons during the Drive-thru at The Lucky Devil on May 01, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. The strip club offers drive thru dances during the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

