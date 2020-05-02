Lucky Devil Lounge offers drive thru dances during coronavirus pandemic

CONTENT WARNING:

The following images contain partial nudity and are intended for a mature audience only. Viewer discretion advised.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Like every other “non-essential” business, Portland’s Lucky Devil Lounge was forced to close last month by order of Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order. Now, the strip club is offering drive-thru food service, with dancers.

The club made headlines by answering the shutdown with a delivery service called Boober Eats — a service in which dancers delivered food to customers. After being issued a cease-and-desist letter by Uber Eats, owner Shon Boulden altered the name of the service to “Food 2-Go-Go” and added an unprecedented feature as a way funnel some lost wages to dancers: Drive-thru strip shows.

“The dancers are making money,” Boulden recently told the Washington Post. “Everyone that comes through is super stoked and videotaping and throwing money and just being super cool. It’s exciting when there’s a carload of people happy to see these girls dance.