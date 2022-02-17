Mike’s Drive-In to open new location in Tigard

Mike’s Drive-in will open its third location in Tigard this spring. (Courtesy Photo: Mike’s Drive-In)

TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — A classic burger joint in the Portland metro area is adding a third location in Tigard.

Currently, Mike’s Drive-In has locations in Milwaukie and Oregon City and has been in the Portland area since 1971. Todd Freeman, who handles operations for the business, said the partnership looked at many locations before deciding on Tigard.

Community, traffic flow and lease availability were some factors within the decision, according to the restaurant.

“People constantly are giving us areas, and we have a lot of people that have requested for us to be in Tigard,” Freeman said.

The old-school drive-in specializes in burgers, milkshakes and fresh-cut halibut. On the menu, you will find 10 different burger choices, such as the bacon cheeseburger and mushroom and Swiss.

Mike’s Drive-In also offers more than 30 milkshake flavors made with fresh fruit.

“We’re known for our milkshakes. We make every one of them by hand,” noted Freeman. “We mix it ourselves. It’s not a pre-made shake or anything comes out of a machine.”

The restaurant owners are also focusing on building something else from scratch: its Tigard location.

However, Freeman said the current supply chain issues have not made it easy. From finding equipment to shipping delays, the team is moving forward with initial hires until the opening date is closer.

“Our ice cream machines are 11 months out, and it’s getting worse,” he said, “but we were able to secure some return machines that were in good condition. So, we sometimes have to look on the used market.”

What about the labor shortage?

Freeman admitted it’s a concern, but the restaurant in Tigard is currently interviewing managers for the store. The location will have around 30 employees on staff.

Whether it’s the burgers or the .99 cent priced ice-cream cones, Freeman said he’s excited for Mike’s Drive-In to join the Tigard community.

“We have customers that I still see that when I purchased Mike’s,” said Freeman, who purchased the business in 1983 but sold the business into a partnership in 2019. “They were coming in with their young kids and now their young kids are bringing their kids, and they’re coming with grandma and grandpa.”

The new Mike’s Drive-In location will be located at 11635 Southwest Pacific Highway and is set to open in May.