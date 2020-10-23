Millennials losing interest in renting in Portland, report says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s reputation for being a popular hub for millennial renters appears to be slipping as other up-and-coming cities nationwide take the top spots.
According to a study from Rent Café, Portland ranked 13th overall among the top millennial hotspots for renters, on average, for the years 2015-2020, with 40.8% of the city’s rental requests coming from millennials.
However, the Rose City was knocked out of the top 15 spots for 2020 stand-alone projections, with Portland’s share of millennial rental applications dropping to 38.9%. The city now ranks 22nd overall.
Portland was outranked this year by up-and-coming West Coast favorites, like San Jose and Los Angeles, which boast higher shares of millennial rental requests — more than 44%.
The report, derived from anonymized renter application data, found that Portland is most popular among millennials from in-state cities or nearby towns, with Beaverton contributing to the largest share of the demographic at 20.9%. Portland also drew rental requests from Gen Y renters in Hillsboro (8.7 %), and Washington cities Vancouver (6.9%) and Seattle (4.3%).
Seattle appeared to be dethroned as the top hotspot for millennial renters. Though Seattle enjoyed the No. 1 spot on the list, on average, for the years 2015-2020 (50.5% share of millennial renters), stand-alone projections for 2020 place Seattle at No. 4 on the list (48.1%). Austin, Texas now takes the No. 1 spot with a 50.5% share of millennial renters followed by the Californian cities of San Francisco (48.6%) and Oakland (48.4%), which are respectively in the No. 2 and 3 spots.
Millennial homebuyer woes
As for U.S. millennial homebuyers, they may be plagued with greatly underestimating the amount of money needed for a down payment and most of them have little or no savings at all, according to a nationwide survey by Point2Homes.com.
Seventy-four percent of the 7,000 prospective homebuyer millennials surveyed nationwide said they would be interested in purchasing a home in the next 12 months, but 88% of respondents between the ages of 25 and 40 years old have significantly fewer savings than the average national down payment amount, which is $62,600.
In Portland, to secure a 20% down payment for a median-priced home, millennials would need to save $82,925. That can take up to 13.5 years with consideration of the average savings rate of the last decade, 8%. With a more aggressive savings rate of 20% of their income each month, millennials in Portland would only need 5.4 years to save the money needed for the down payment.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.