Nike confirms more job cuts this week

A giant sculpture reads “Do the right thing,” at the Nike headquarters on March 22, 2018 in Beaverton, Oregon. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nike confirmed additional layoffs this week at their Beaverton World Headquarters.

The layoffs this week appeared to be in addition to 700 jobs cut last year. A spokesperson would not confirm the total number of jobs lost this week.

“This is a continuation of the work we started this past summer to simplify our organization. We are building a flatter, nimbler company and more quickly transforming Nike to define the marketplace of the future. While we are not providing specific numbers, the changes occurring this week did lead to some loss of jobs, which is always difficult. We are focused on shifting resources and creating capacity to reinvest in our highest potential growth areas. This process and related timeframe will vary in certain markets based on local labor laws,” the spokesperson said.

Nike is headquartered in Beaverton, and employs anywhere between 8,000 – 12,000 people in Oregon.