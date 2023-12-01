PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon-founded sportswear company Nike is eyeing a temporary location in Downtown Portland.

According to a permit application filed with the city, the shoe and apparel brand is hoping to make changes to a building on 700 SW 5th Ave. — which currently holds Pioneer Place.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nike’s permit application indicates that the new location would take over two floors of the shopping mall. Construction crews would demolish walls in the current site and install new ones to make room for a sales area and stock room. The crew would remodel fitting rooms, bathrooms, closets, a sitting room and more as well.

The new location would be a few hundred feet away from the Kress Building, which holds Nike’s pre-existing downtown shop on Southwest 5th Avenue.

The current location opened back in 2011. TVA Architects, the architecture firm behind the sportswear giant’s downtown store, said the company aimed to “create a significant retail presence in their hometown” with the flagship store.

KOIN 6 reached out to Nike officials to confirm whether they’re opening a new store and if it’d replace the current shop. The brand’s media relations team said the proposed site would be a temporary measure starting in spring 2024, when they plan to close the other downtown location to “renovate and enhance” the shopping experience for customers.

“To best serve downtown Portland, we are in the process of opening a temporary store in nearby Pioneer Square so consumers can still shop the brand they love,” Nike wrote in an email.

Earlier in September, the company permanently closed its store on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. This was after their team proposed a safety partnership with the City of Portland in an attempt to protect the MLK shop’s employees and customers.

In the closure announcement, Nike said it was “re-imagining” its retail spaces and considering new locations for the brand.