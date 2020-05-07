Nordstrom to close its Clackamas Town Center store

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after announcing it will close 16 of its 116 department stores amid the economic crisis sparked by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Nordstrom has announced which Oregon location will get the ax.

The company told KOIN 6 News it will not reopen its Clackamas Town Center location and that the store will be permanently shut down by August.

In a statement, a Nordstrom spokesperson said the decision was made based on multiple factors, including the market’s needs, the company’s current state and real estate agreements.

“These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees,” the spokesperson said. “We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition.”

On Wednesday, the Seattle-based company’s CEO said the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was resulting in the retailer changing its practices, including offering more digital services, curbside pickup and returns.