Old Town Brewing premieres drive thru ‘brewers market’

Organizer says event meant to help boost breweries whose sales have been hit hard during the COVID-19 outbreak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Old Town Brewing in Northeast Portland launched their new drive through “brewers market” Saturday, utilizing the parking lot for local breweries to set up booths showcasing their selections.

Old Town Brewing in Northeast Portland hosted a ‘brewers market’ drive through Saturday, May 16, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

It’s an attempt to resume normal business activities during the novel coronavirus pandemic while still respecting social distancing conventions.

“We were trying to find a way to support other breweries and to do it in a very safe way,” Old Town Brewing Owner Adam Milne told KOIN 6 News. “So we came up with this idea that’s kind of part beer festival, farmer’s market meets with a drive through.”

Milne said it’s a way to help boost breweries whose sales have been hit hard by being unable to serve draft beer in their facilities during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Patrons lined up in their cars, taking a number for their orders Saturday, as Old Town Brewing staff brought their beer orders to them.

A representative from Stormbreaker Brewing greets customers in a drive through ‘brewers market’ hosted by Old Town Brewing in Portland. May 05, 2020 (KOIN/Danny Peterson).

Milne said he plans on continuing the event every Saturday until the foreseeable future with a rotating selection of different Oregon brewing companies each week.

This week featured local breweries like Buoy, Old Town, pFriem, Stormbreaker, Rogue and many more.

Customers can choose from an online menu and even order in advance if they want to. A valid I.D. is required and participants are asked to open their own trunks or car doors when the the beers are delivered to them.

More information can be found at otbrewersmarket.com.