Oregon small businesses requesting less assistance, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most small businesses struggling through 2020 hoped that 2021 would bring relief after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Unfortunately, 2021 offered slow recovery and new obstacles for many small businesses to overcome.

While COVID regulations on businesses eased up last year, the delta variant led to more hesitancy from the public to get out shopping, spend money and go out to eat.

Then labor shortages overwhelmed businesses across Oregon, and even now, some businesses are boarded up downtown.

As the year came to an end, however, the Oregon Office of Small Business Assistance found many small businesses persevered, resulting in fewer seeking their help. Pandemic-related questions dropped substantially, while questions involving startup business processes remained consistent with previous years.

Small-business advocates say this data shows a glimmer of hope.

“The little sort of slice of the pie that we see right now is looking consistent at the very least, over the last few months,” said Greg McAllister. “And I think consistency is a good thing because people are beginning to be able to form some kind of expectation.”

He said recent activity at the federal level should bring good news to Oregon in the form of new infrastructure projects.

These projects stand to bring opportunities not only for manufacturers and construction contractors but also the business-to-business services necessary to support them.

As Portlanders move into 2022, the Office of Small Business Assistance has seen a drastic drop in calls for help navigating the pandemic — and they believe the businesses who’ve made it this far through the trials and tribulations are likely to stick around in the years ahead.