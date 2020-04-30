Slight dip in Oregon claims while Washington sees another uptick

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The latest unemployment numbers for Oregon and Washington were reported on Thursday, hours after the United States Department of Labor announced over 30 million Americans have filed for aid in the last six weeks.

During the week of April 19-25, Washington’s Employment Security Department saw 137,605 initial claims for unemployment benefits. Meanwhile, the Oregon Employment Department received 28,500 initial claims. Those numbers represent an uptick from the previous week in Washington, however Oregon saw a slight decline.

In the last week, the sectors with the highest numbers in Washington include healthcare and social assistance with 11,061 initial claims, retail trade with 10,397 initial claims, and accommodation and food services with 10,049 initial claims. Down in Oregon, the top numbers came from the accommodation and food services sector with 5,100 claims.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Oregon has received more than 362,200 initial claims and Washington has seen 787,533 initial claims.

Although the states have paid thousands of people in benefits already, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are still waiting for their payments. Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine released a statement on the issues the department is facing.

“It is beyond frustrating for these individuals and we will continue to work night and day until everyone receives their benefits,” said LeVine. “Unfortunately, resolving these issues takes both people and time. Claims may be pending for a number of reasons, the most common of which is a discrepancy between the information the employee entered when applying for unemployment, and the information reported to us by their employer.”

In the same release, LeVine listed the state’s priorities in addressing those issues. Those priorities were stated as follows:

Getting people who are eligible to be paid to take action. Tens of thousands of people have not filed their weekly claim, or do not know they are should apply for expanded unemployment benefits under the federal CARES Act. Targeted emails will remind them to take these important steps. Reaching out to those in adjudication for various reasons and updating them on the work we are doing to resolve their situation. Bulk-clearing certain issues when we can. For example, people who noted that they are a student as well as an employee, typically must show that they have enough hours in their week outside of school available to work. With most schools cancelled, this is an issue we have been able bulk-clear from many applicants, speeding up the process for many of those folks to be paid. Bringing on more customer service staff to both help people across the state process their claims and get through on the phones and free up our adjudicators to do the specialized work of resolving claims issues. We’ve more than tripled our claims staff and we continue to hire, so please go to esd.wa.gov/esdjobs to see current postings.

The Department of Labor released the national numbers earlier Thursday, announcing that more than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits in the last week as the economy slid further into the crisis that is being called the most devastating since the 1930s.