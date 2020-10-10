Patrons gather at CC Slaughters on eve of closing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CC Slaughters, a popular nightclub in the LGBT community, will be closing its doors Sunday. The club’s manager said that the pressures on the business due to the coronavirus pandemic and the growing homeless camps in Old Town proved to be too much for the nightclub.

On Saturday, loyal patrons gathered to celebrate the legacy of CC Slaughters, which has been open for nearly 40 years in Portland. Employees say this marks the end of an era in Old Town.

CC Slaughters Rainbow Room Lounge, a Portland LGBT nightclub, announced Sunday, Oct. 4, that it is closing its doors, citing small business struggles due to the coronavirus pandemic. (KOIN File)

Manager Kevin Hutman said they are mourning and celebrating the closure at the same time. He said four decades is a long time to remain in business, and the city of Portland has been good to them. CC’s was not alone in the decision to close, according to Hutman. Downtown Portland has been losing businesses at a good clip. Hutman said Old Town Pizza, another anchor on the block, left a few months ago.

“And it’s an unfortunate time for small businesses across the map right now. We are no exception, especially in downtown Portland,” said Hutman. “We are seeing a lot of homeless camps that deter people from coming downtown, so it’s kind of a double-edged sword with the COVID.”

He went on to say that they love the space and they would love to reopen in the same location if that’s possible in the future if there’s a vaccine and the situation changes. As for right now, there is so much uncertainty—there is no guarantee that reopening could happen.

So, Saturday night, CC Slaughters will be open until 10 p.m. for anyone who would like to come down. Hutman said they will open up at 3 p.m. Sunday and serve customers until 10 p.m. for people who want to stop by for one last drink.