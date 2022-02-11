Peloton closes its Portland facility permanently

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Peloton is permanently closing its Portland facility and laying off 54 people.

A shake-up at Peloton has left thousands of jobs on the chopping block.

The company issued a ​Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification alerting the Portland facility of its closure. Oregon requires employers to give impacted employees this notification 60 days before a plant shuts down or mass layoffs.

The exercise equipment maker said it’s slashing 2,800 jobs nationally and replacing CEO John Foley. He will be moving to the executive chair, while the former CFO of Netflix and Spotify will take over his spot.

Peloton said the restructuring will not impact any of its on-camera instructors.

