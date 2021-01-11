Portland Brewing announces it will shut down in February

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland craft beer scene is losing one of its original breweries.

Portland Brewing Co., which has operated for nearly 35 years, announced last week it will permanently close its doors in early February.

Twenty-seven employees will lose their jobs as a result of the decision, according to PDX Eater.

“We have had the privilege to work with many great people … and we’ve served plenty of thirsty and loyal beer drinkers,” the brewery announced on Facebook. “Thank you to all those who have supported Portland Brewing Co. and been with us for so long.”