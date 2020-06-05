Portland business owners ‘focus on the cause’ of BLM

"A broken window is a broken window, so we can handle that. Just don't distract from the message"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A week ago, on Friday, May 29, downtown Portland was hit with vandalism, looting, and fires as protests turned violent. Businesses that were damaged are still cleaning up, and others are now preparing in case things take a turn again this coming weekend.

The business owners KOIN 6 News spoke to on Friday both fully supported the peaceful protests and have even participated in them. They want systemic change and justice. In the meantime, they are taking steps to protect their businesses that have been in their families for decades.

The Persian House restaurant on SW Morrison Street had its front window shattered last Friday. Rioters broke in, artwork was stolen, and someone even turned the gas stove burners on in the kitchen. The family that owns the restaurant said it was shocking to see, but they’re staying positive because so many others have rushed to support them.

The front window of the Persian House restaurant was smashed open during protests on Friday, May 29, 2020

“We’ll be here working on our business, being able to protect our business, but I’m hopeful,” said Sara Houranpay, who owns the Persian House. “I’m hopeful people in this community are going to keep things peaceful and I’m hopeful that we’re going to make sure all the focus is on the cause and that Black lives matter, and it doesn’t go on like this, businesses that are affected or looted or vandalized.”

They’re hoping they won’t see this kind of vandalism again downtown, but they and others are taking precautions. Over on Clay and Park, several businesses had windows broken as well. Sesame Donuts boarded up their storefront on Friday. It’s something they’ve never had to do before and said it feels very different.

Sesame Donuts in downtown Portland has its storefront boarded up, but is still open for business. June 5, 2020 (KOIN)

“There is only so much you can do and we’re hoping that people slow down, stop, don’t distract themselves from the message at hand,” said Yussef Fakih of the donut shop. “But as a business, I mean, a broken window is a broken window, so we can handle that. Just don’t distract from the message is the important part.”

They are also hopeful people will remain peaceful and said, “We’re all in this together as a community.” Most of the demonstrations in Portland protesting the killing of George Floyd and other acts of police brutality and racial injustice have been peaceful in the days that have followed.

The Persian House restaurant started a GoFundMe campaign in the wake of last Friday’s damage. It has already surpassed its original $10,000 goal. They plan to donate anything extra to other businesses in need or organizations that fight racism.