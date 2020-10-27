Portland’s Broadmoor golf course closes after 89 years

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After almost nine decades of being in operation, the Broadmoor Golf Course in Northeast Portland has closed for good.

The front page of the business’ website announces its permanent closure and thanks former guests for “the 89 years of memories.” Sunday was the iconic course’s final day in business.

According to their Facebook page, the course was sold. KOIN 6 News is working to learn who bought the land — and what plans they have.