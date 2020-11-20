Portland’s oldest restaurant reckons with pandemic pressure

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) - While almost all lawmakers agree there needs to be some sort of stimulus deal to provide relief for Americans as coronavirus cases surge, Republicans and Democrats are on very different pages in terms of what that financial package should look like. With time running out before the end of the year and negotiations going nowhere, there's no reason to think a deal will be reached before the end of 2020.

That's despite both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden urging a bipartisan compromise.