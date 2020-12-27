Post-holiday shoppers, store owners put a focus on local businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Facing pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, local businesses have been struggling. So much so that local leaders, including Mayor Ted Wheeler, encouraged Portlanders to shop local this year for Christmas.

It was a bustling scene at the Portland shopping district at NW 23rd Avenue Saturday. One shop owner told KOIN 6 News customers were very intentional about shopping small because they know businesses need it.

Steve Williams with Nobody’s Business said they had barely been breaking even since march because of the restrictions from the pandemic. But this year’s holiday shopping made a huge difference for the store.

“They really made an effort to shop small. We’re going to do the same in December as we did last year,” Williams said.

KOIN 6 News spoke to one family who came down to 23rd Saturday with the intention of spending their money at small businesses. They said that’s always been important to them since they had a local book store in the family years ago.

“It’s nice to get outside and do something and not be crowded in a mall and spend to some time together and get some fresh air,” one shopper said.

Williams said he was grateful for customers like this family and encourages others to do the same for all the struggling businesses right now, particularly restaurants.