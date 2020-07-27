Powell’s Books permanently closes airport location

The bookshop had been closed since March due to the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Powell’s Books has permanently closed its location in the Portland International Airport, the independent bookseller announced Monday.

Employees were notified last week, said the company in a release, but did not specify how many people the closure impacted. The airport bookshop had been closed since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, along with the rest of Powell’s brick and mortar locations.

“Closing the airport store is a sad necessity as we face the months ahead. The privilege of welcoming book lovers to Portland, and sending Portlanders off on their travels with a good book in hand, has been a true gift. It’s hard for me to imagine our future without the airport, and without the airport’s seasoned team of booksellers. We hope to return one day,” Emily Powell said in a statement.

Avid readers can still put in online orders and pick up books at a few locations.

Powell’s has had a presence in the Portland Airport since the late 80s. There are three other stores with locations across the city of Portland. The bookseller’s flagship storefront downtown occupies an entire city block.