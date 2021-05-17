Downtown Portland’s Regal Fox Tower reopens Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Regal Cinemas will start showing movies again in downtown Portland after more than a year of being shuttered.

This is big news because the future of the Fox Tower location on Park Avenue was up in the air for a moment.

Regal Fox Tower is Portland’s oldest running movie theater in downtown Portland. It opened there more than two decades ago.

But the theater’s lease expired in the middle of the panedmic.

After a chaotic and troublesome year struggling through closures, the building’s management company said they’ve now officially renewed their lease and Regal will be back in business at Fox Tower.

“Regal is excited about it and so are people,” said Vanessa Sturgeon, president and CEO of TMT Development. “We’re excited to get back in the theater and see movies and hear people laughing, get that popcorn, that glass of wine and be able to enjoy being around people again for movies.”

People want to be downtown again. They want that vibrancy and Sturgeon said this is just one step of many.

