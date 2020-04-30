Salem entrepreneur offers solution for struggling businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s small businesses are struggling — but a Salem man is offering a solution to hopefully bring these businesses back.

Entrepreneur Nigel Guisinger of Salem has a unique business model​. He’s running an appliance business – not by starting from scratch, but by picking up where other successful business owners left off. ​

​”I look for businesses where you’ve got no succession plan and that you have somebody who actually wants to continue that business,” he said. “But they just don’t have an employee who can financially do that.​”

By buying businesses from people who are ready to retire and using their guidance, Guisinger found success. ​As we see store after store close up and struggle financially due to COVID-19, he doesn’t want to see them wrap up for good. ​

“If we can match up the people who want to own businesses and the people who are so tired that they just don’t have any more energy we could probably not lose some businesses.​

Guisinger wants to teach other people how to buy a business as a solution to Oregon’s small business crisis.​

He’s created a free mentoring website called​ YourSmallBusinessHub.com and he’ll walk you through the acquisition process. ​

​”We need tens of thousands of people here in Oregon to say, ‘You know what? I’m not going to let my small business die.'”​

​If enough want-to-be business owners step forward, Guisinger says small businesses won’t fall​.

“Now will things maybe look a little bit bleak in the short term? Yes, but in the long-term people are going to kick themselves because they didn’t jump on this moment right now.”​

This is your chance to rebuild Oregon, Guisinger says — it’s a chance to rebuild America.