St. Johns bookstore offers new delivery service

Two Rivers Bookstore can bring the books to your front door or drop them off curbside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For everyone who will be staying inside in self-quarantine, a local bookstore in Saint Johns is offering to help curb the boredom.

Two Rivers Bookstore is starting a delivery service that will bring books right to your door. It’s a way to stay safe inside while keeping yourself entertained.

“Community stores aren’t just ‘we support you.’ I believe a book store offers solace in times like this. We’re here to support all of our community members as much as we can,” said Christine Longmuir with Two Rivers Bookstore.

Two Rivers said they can deliver right to your front door, or drop the books off curbside. It’s a way to help their local community and try to keep the store in business during the closures caused by the coronavirus.