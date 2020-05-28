These Portland-area businesses have closed as virus impacts economy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the novel coronavirus and its response brings untold health and economic damage across the nation, some Portland-area restaurants and businesses are sadly saying farewell for good.

Below is a list of businesses that have closed during the pandemic, which KOIN 6 News will continually update with the latest information.

See something missing or otherwise amiss from this list? Email danny.peterson@koin.com.

Restaurants

Altabira City Tavern, Citizen Baker, Nel Centro, Pullman Winebar & Merchant, Tanner Creek Tavern

The restaurateur David Machado announced on his website that all five of his Portland restaurants will be closed until further notice due to “the government mandate to safeguard the health and safety of our employees and our community.” Machado had been a restaurateur in the Rose City for the past 17 years. That includes Pullman Winebar & Merchant, Tanner Creek Tavern, Altabira City Tavern, Citizen Baker and Nel Centro.

Clyde Common

Clyde Common, a downtown Portland staple for local eats for 13 years, announced they will close the business in its current form, but their website states they plan to re-open as a dual-faceted Clyde Tavern and Common Market. The tavern will be on the bar side of their original space, with the market side offering counter-serve dishes for pick-up or delivery.

Beast

Beast, the Northeast Portland restaurant owned by James Beard award-winning chef Naomi Pomeroy, does not expect to reopen. Their website stated the restaurant was not able to offer takeout because they were not assured that the financial and health costs would outweigh the benefits.

Arleta Library Bakery Cafe

Southeast Portland’s Arleta Library Bakery Cafe announced its permanent closure on its website. The owner told KOIN 6 News the space is too small to eventually reopen under social distancing requirements. The cafe was previously featured on the television show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Giraffe Goods

Giraffe Goods announced on its website it is now closed. It was a restaurant that specialized in Japanese food-to-go and sold kitchen wares, desk goods, pantry items, gifts and more located in the Cargo department store in Southeast Portland. According to Eater PDX, it had been open a little over a year and was known for it’s Instagram-popular egg salad sandwiches.

Blackheart

Blackheart, the restaurant and bar in Southeast Portland, announced “with a heavy heart” its closure on a post on its official Facebook page. Eater PDX reports that co-owner Justin King is looking for a new place to reopen.

Noraneko

Noraneko, the Southeast Portland ramen shop, has closed its doors for good, the Oregonain reported. The restaurant owners previously ran the influential izakaya, Biwa, which closed in 2018.

Joe’s Crab Shack in Vancouver, WA

Joe’s Crab Shack on Vancouver’s waterfront has permanently closed, its parent company Landry’s Inc. announced, according to The Columbian. The popular eatery was confirmed to have closed because of the elimination of dine-in services at the time.

Off the Waffle — Portland

Off the Waffle, a Eugene, Oregon-based franchise, has permanently closed its Southeast Portland location because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Register-Guard. The waffle spot known for its liège waffles and its recently opened sister restaurant, Theseburgers, is still open in Eugene.

Blue Star Donuts — NW 23rd Avenue

Blue Star Donuts is the pastry shop that turned an everyman’s treat into an upscale experience with its brioche buns and fancy flavors. Though many of its Portland stores remain open, including in downtown Portland and at the airport, its location on Northwest 23rd Avenue is now permanently closed, according to its website. In addition, you can now find their iconic snacks in several grocery stores.

Ichidai Japanese Restaurant

Ichidai Japanese Restaurant in Southeast Portland was an understated sushi house that served classic rolls and other Japanese dishes before permanently closing its doors. The restaurant’s chef and owner Akihiro Hirakiuchi explained on its website that they shut down after weeks of temporary closure, but he plans to create a next venture that is safe and comfortable for customers in the future.

Liberty Glass

Liberty Glass in North Portland was a refurbished two story house where patrons enjoyed quality food, alcohol and music. Though it enjoyed success for over 11 years, the bar posted to its Instagram page that it has closed permanently surrounding the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Tanker Bar

Tanker Bar in on Southeast Hawthorne Blvd. has shuttered its doors permanently, an Instagram post by the bar stated. It had been a watering hole known to play all the Blazers and Timbers games as well as offering beers in tallboys and old-school arcade games.

Sparrows Coffeehouse

Sparrows Coffeehouse in Southeast Portland has permanently closed its doors due to financial strains related to COVID-19, according to a Facebook post from its official page. The specialty coffee roaster was known for its coffee, tea breakfast bagels and pastries. In the Facebook post, the owner invited those interested in purchasing the coffee online to direct message the official page.

Prosperity Pie Shoppe

The Prosperity Pie Shoppe in Southwest Portland was co-located with a financial empowerment business called Sacred Money Studios. However, the eatery had to close its doors and even raised funds to pay off debts related to the business, such as payroll, according to a GoFundMe page from late March. The crowdfunding was successful, but the business is sadly permanently closed.

Helser’s on Alberta

Helser’s on Alberta is closing its doors after more than 15 years in Northeast Portland, it announced on its official Facebook page in late April. The breakfast staple cited an uncertain path forward amid “challenging” times. Helser’s was known for its family recipes, like buttermilk pancakes, and other American food.

Other businesses

Geneva’s Shear Perfection

The landmark Northeast Portland barbershop Geneva’s Shear Perfection has closed its doors permanently. It was a touchstone of Portland’s African American community. Owner Paul Knauls is known as the “Mayor of Northeast Portland” and was a host to many famous entertainers, athletes and dignitaries at the salon and his previously owned night clubs.

The Portland Game Store

The Portland Game Store on North Killingsworth St. announced on its Facebook page that it would be shuttering its doors after nearly five years in business. It was a tabletop gaming destination that carried a selection of board games, role playing games, collectible card games, miniatures and game accessories. It also boasted a play space featuring draft beer, cider, and food selections.

Things From Another World — Portland location

Things From Another World is a Oregon comic book and collectible store chain. The company’s official Facebook page announced its Beaverton and Milwaukie locations will be open starting May 27, while heeding social distancing. In that same post, the company announced it’s in the process of shutting down its Northeast Portland location effective June 19. The company says it wants to reopen in Portland with an expanded location sometime in the future.