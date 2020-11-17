Timberline rolling out new reservation system ahead of Nov. 25 start

People get on a lift at Timberline Lodge for the first ski of the season. October 20, 2019 (Courtesy Timberline Lodge)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Timberline is rolling out a new ski area reservation system ahead of its intended opening day, which happens during a statewide two-week “freeze” on many activities and gatherings in an effort to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ski resort still intends to open its lifts for skiing and snowboarding on Nov. 25; however, it will be at a reduced capacity, with conditions permitting.

The capacity will be managed by a new online reservation system, according to Timberline, and the reservations will include lift ticket purchases. The reservations also apply to season passholders, albeit for free. Hotel guests get a ski area reservation for the day they arrive through their day of departure.

The reservations can be made up to three days in advance and for up to nine people, and once the preferred reservation date is selected, a customer has the reservation for up to 10 minutes while completing the form.

There’s also a waiting list within the online, according to Timberline. Ski and snowboard rentals are still arraigned upon arrival. Click here for more information about the reservation system.

Although the two-week “freeze” to combat rising coronavirus cases starts on Nov. 18, the mountains are already plenty of snow this month. In fact, KOIN 6 News meteorologist Joseph Dames says we’re on track for an impressive snow season in the Cascades.