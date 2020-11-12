Trouble in Toyland report warns of potentially hazardous gifts

The Oregon State Public Interest Research Group wants parents to be aware before they buy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holidays are quickly approaching and it’s almost time to start checking items off children’s wish lists. Before you do, the Oregon State Public Interest Research Group (OSPIRG) is warning parents about potentially dangerous toys.

OSPIRG released its annual Trouble in Toyland safety report, highlighting common hazards with many toys marketed toward children. The organization advises watching out for the following products:

Noisy toys, which can permanently damage children’s hearing. Lower the volume, take out the batteries, or put tape over the speaker to muffle the sound.

which can permanently damage children’s hearing. Lower the volume, take out the batteries, or put tape over the speaker to muffle the sound. Toys with small parts, which could present a choking hazard.

which could present a choking hazard. Small, high-powered magnets, which could link in the digestive system if swallowed.

which could link in the digestive system if swallowed. Recalled toys, which can still be found online, even if they’re pulled off store shelves.

“On more than one occasion, our research found full pages of recalled toys still for sale on eBay,” said OSPIRG’s Maribeth Guarino. “Recalls help keep hazardous or deadly toys from the marketplace, but it’s hardly a foolproof system.”

Read the full report below: