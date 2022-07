PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a tough time to run a small business, especially with inflation, a shortage of workers and pent up demand for services. But there is help out there!

Finance experts are putting the spotlight on the Employee Retention Credits Program or ERC.

Josh Fox, CEO of Bottom Line Concepts and ERC specialist Matthew Yates told AM Extra exactly what the program is and how it could help small businesses stay afloat.