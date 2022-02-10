Businesses offer rewards to find Portland Pickles mascot

The Portland Pickles continue looking for their beloved mascot Dillon. (Courtesy Photo: Portland Pickles)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After porch pirates took off with Dillon, the Portland Pickles mascot, local businesses and organizations are coming up with their own prizes to get the beloved mascot home.

The baseball team tweeted a list of the prizes for any information that leads to the return of Dillon T. Pickle. Deschutes Brewery is offering two Portland Trail Blazers club level seats to the Feb. 27 game against the nuggets, while Eastside Distilling offers a bottle of Burnside Bourbon as a reward.

Keeping with the sports theme, Pinwheel Empire, a social site for Blazers fans, is willing to give two lower bowl tickets to the Portland Trail Blazers game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Other rewards include a limited-edition Portland Pickles hat, a Blazers jersey and $50 worth of Lardo sandwiches.

“@limebike with $20 in free rides! scoot dootle doot doot,” tweeted the Portland Pickles.

Before being swiped, the mascot costume reportedly got lost while flying back from the Dominican Republic. On Monday, the Portland Pickles tweeted “we know we joke around a lot but seriously @Delta our luggage containing our mascot is lost and we are concerned.”

The baseball account tweeted an update on Wednesday morning, which they called a “very disappointing twist.”

Delta found the bag with the costume inside, according to the Pickles — but it was then delivered to the Pickles’ office off Southeast 92nd Avenue after hours, left out on the front porch without any sort of notification from the airline.

The Pickles say the bag was then swiped shortly before 5 a.m. Ring footage attached to the tweet shows a man with a backpack and over-ear headphones walking up to the porch, grabbing the bag and taking off with it.

The Portland Pickles asked for the public’s help to bring Dillon home, and they’re now getting it as awards pile up in an effort to find the lost mascot.