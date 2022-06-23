Nearly 90 percent of US homes are now equipped with some form of air conditioning, though the first window units didn’t debut until the 1930s.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Temps are back on the rise and with the first real heat wave of the season just days away, KOIN 6 is checking in with local cooling experts and businesses to see how they’re preparing and what advice they have for customers.

Both hardware businesses and heating and cooling companies say this week has been one of the busiest as people start preparing for 90+ degree weather in Portland.

With temperatures rising in Portland, the dial on your air conditioner is likely going down. Stores like Pearl Hardware say air conditioners and fans have already started flying off the shelves over the past few days.

“It’s definitely been really busy,” said Vivian McMahon, a sales associate with Pearl Hardware. “Everybody’s calling and coming in here to buy fans and a lot of window AC units for apartments and stuff.”

The store says while some were coming in back in May to get a head-start, sales quickly slowed even heading into June.

“I think in the last few weeks because it was so rainy, people had stopped coming in and buying them because they expected it to remain dreary Portland,” said McMahon. “I think people are definitely stressed out now about it.”

Other locals have started getting a jump start on turning their existing ACs on, already creating a busy week for service technicians.

“The nice weather has really turned on the call count,” said Justin Lamer, operations manager at Sunset Heating and Cooling. “As soon as we really start to get that first week of nice weather, the calls are overwhelming.”

Portland-based Sunset Heating and Cooling says they’ve seen a lot of calls for service with people just turning their units on for the first time this season or are adjusting to new systems.

Lamer says it’s important to keep your AC filters clean and changed heading into summer, but since air conditioner emergencies can still happen, technicians are on standby for this weekend.

“I think everybody remembers last year and the preparation for going into this summer has been there,” said Lamer. “We’ve seen a lot of individuals that want to beat the storm and be ahead of the curve this year, rather than behind it.”

If you aren’t able to get an AC unit ahead of this weekend, cooling technicians suggest keeping your blinds or curtains closed and using fans to keep the air circulating, and if needed, see if there is a public cooling center open in your area.