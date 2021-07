PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The KOIN Tower got more than 13,000 new workers this year — and they all share the same cubicle to have the sweetest job.

Bees are being curated at the KOIN Tower in an effort to help “change people’s perspective of the urban environment” and to reconnect the community “with the subtle wonders of nature,” according to SKB Companies, which owns the KOIN Tower.

Click here for more information about the project.