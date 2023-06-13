PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Cannon Beach hosted its 59th-annual Sandcastle Contest on Saturday, giving every child (or child-at-heart) a chance to get their hands dirty.

The sculpting contest categories ranged from families with young children to older, experienced sandcastle builders. Divisions included Sand Fleas, Juniors, Teens, Small Groups, Large Groups and Masters.

This year, the contest became a full-on festival with live music, food vendors and activities for all ages – including timeless s’mores over a bonfire.

For more information on the annual celebration, or to make plans for next year’s competition, visit the contest’s website.

According to its website, the contest began in 1964 “when a tsunami washed out the Elk Creek Bridge, and residents were relatively isolated until a new bridge could be built. That spring, local families gathered for a Sandcastle Contest to entertain their children and attract visitors.”

The contest is now one of the largest on the West Coast.