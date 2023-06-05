PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Microsoft is having a case of the Mondays. People around the U.S. are noting that Microsoft’s Outlook email system is currently down.

“We’re having issues, but we’re working on it,” Microsoft’s service portal states, indicating that Outlook is experiencing issues with a red “x” next to its software status.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to Microsoft’s media relations department for more information but has not immediately received a response. However, the company’s Twitter account for Microsoft 365 service issues states that the company is currently working to fix the problem.

“We’re investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web,” the Microsoft Twitter reads.

KOIN 6 will update this story when more information becomes available.