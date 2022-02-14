Can’t find your favorite Girl Scout cookies? Here’s why

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 08: Girl Scouts sell cookies as a winter storm moves in on February 8, 2013 in New York City. The scouts did brisk business, setting up shop in locations around Midtown Manhattan on National Girl Scout Cookie Day. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

The organization is currently out of some fan favorite cookies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Your favorite Girl Scout cookies might be on back order due to production delays.

The Girl Scouts of Oregon and Southwest Washington said they are short on some fan favorites, such as Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs and Trefoils.

However, the chief executive officer for the youth organization said they received more than a million boxes of cookies for the state. People can still easily purchase Thin Mints or Lemon-Ups.

“There is there’s a delay from the bakery, and we expect to be caught up by the end of the month,” said Shannon Evers.

There are more than 12,000 Girl Scouts that have signed up to sell cookies over the next couple of weeks all throughout the region, according to the organization. Evers encourages for people to “try something new,” if their favorite cookie isn’t available.

People can also count on Girl Scouts selling cookies at grocery stores as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“The Girl Scout cookie sale is actually the largest girl-led business in the world, and we rely on the money that we receive from the cookie sale to deliver high quality programs to girls. They also receive money from the sale, and they work on projects and invest that money back into the community and earn their bronze, silver and gold awards,” Evers explained.

She added, “When you’re buying a box of cookies, you’re making a lot of dreams come true, and you’re actually investing in the community through girl leadership but also with all of the projects that the girls are supporting as well.”

People can also order cookies online here.

The Girl Scout cookie sale runs from Feb. 18 through March 20.