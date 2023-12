PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a building near Bridgeport Village, striking a gas meter, authorities said.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, a car crashed into the building on Lower Boones Ferry Road.

Since it hit a gas meter, TVF&R said their hazardous materials team is responding to assist with the situation.

Authorities said that no one was injured in the crash and NW Natural secured the gas line.