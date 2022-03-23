PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into the second story of a house in Lake Oswego early Wednesday evening, officials say.

According to authorities, the driver was riding along Bergis Road at a high rate of speed when the car struck a berm in a backyard, launching the vehicle up and into the second story of the home.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to officials. Police say no one was inside the house at the time of the crash, aside from a handful of pets who were unharmed.









Significant damages were made to a house on Bergis Rd. in Lake Oswego after a car crashed into the second story of the home on Wednesday evening. (Courtesy Lake Oswego Police and Lake Oswego Fire)

Lake Oswego police are currently investigating.

This is an ongoing story.