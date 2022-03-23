PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into the second story of a house in Lake Oswego early Wednesday evening, officials say.
According to authorities, the driver was riding along Bergis Road at a high rate of speed when the car struck a berm in a backyard, launching the vehicle up and into the second story of the home.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries, according to officials. Police say no one was inside the house at the time of the crash, aside from a handful of pets who were unharmed.
Lake Oswego police are currently investigating.
This is an ongoing story.