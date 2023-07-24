The car drove off the road on West Burnside Street

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Firefighters rescued a person who had been driving a car that fell into a ravine after falling off the side of a road in the Arlington Heights Neighborhood, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Crews say they responded to the scene at West Burnside Street around 9:30 a.m., where they were able to safely bring the person inside the car to safety. The driver received medical treatment and was brought to a local hospital for an evaluation.

There were no other reported injuries, and PF&R has not released further details.

Firefighters rescued a person who had been driving a car that fell into a ravine after falling off the side of a road in the Arlington Heights Neighborhood, (Courtesy: PF&R)

