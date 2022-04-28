PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Longview firefighters successfully extinguished a mobile home fire early Thursday morning – but not before the blaze claimed the life of the homeowner’s cat.

As responding firefighters reached the burning mobile home off 605 California Way at approximately 8:30 a.m., officials say the crew was told the resident had made it out of the mobile home safely, but their pet remained inside.

According to Longview Public Safety, the firefighters overcame “defensive” fire conditions as they worked to mitigate the mobile home fire and contain the blaze from spreading off the property.

Longview mobile home fire April 28, 2022( Courtesy: Longview Public Safety and Longview Fire)

In roughly twenty minutes, the fire was declared controlled at about 8:51 a.m.

“Unfortunately, firefighters searched the structure and found that the cat had died in the fire,” Longview Fire stated. “The structure sustained heavy fire damage and is considered a total loss.”

Although Longview Fire said the source of the fire is not yet known, the agency said their investigators have stayed at the property to analyze the potential cause.