PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family caught someone on camera taking their cat from the front porch of their home in North Portland.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Karina Autar said she woke up to video footage of a woman looking at various cars in the neighborhood but then comes back to greet her family’s cat on the front porch. The woman is seen approaching Kiki — the missing cat — but does not respond to her.

Suddenly, the woman grabs the cat by the back of the neck and quickly walks away.

“I just went through all of the stages of grief all at once,” said Autar. “I was crying then depressed and then I felt like I couldn’t do anything.”

Her brother, Akash Autar, said he was “speechless” after watching the video.

“Something that was so close to me that you wake up and see every day – you pet, feed them – then just gone,” he said.

The Portland Police Bureau confirmed that the family filed a case number with the department saying they reported the cat as missing.

“She reviewed security footage and saw what appeared to be a female car prowler trying to coax the cat to her,” a PPB spokesperson said in a statement to KOIN 6 News. “The car prowler eventually walked onto the callers’ property and stole the cat, before leaving in a vehicle.”

Kiki is described as a 6-year-old brown tabby cat with a microchip.

When asked if they had any words for the person who took Kiki, Akash Autar said, “What you did was disgraceful. You really hurt my family. We’re going through a lot right now.”

He added, “I just ask that you are at least taking care of him. He eats only one thing and only drinks fresh water. I just hope he’s in good health right now.”

His sister added that the person didn’t just take an object from their front porch but instead took part of their heart.

“We’re all just trying to scramble trying to get pieces of our heart back,” she said.

The family is currently not offering a reward for Kiki’s return but hopes someone will return the animal in good health.