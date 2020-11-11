CCSO: Battle Ground man faces vehicular assault charge after injuring woman, 2 children in crash

The man arrested, a woman, and two children were all taken to hospitals after the head-on crash in September.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies arrested a Battle Ground man Wednesday on a vehicular assault charge. They say he was driving drunk and speeding when he crashed head-on into another vehicle in September, injuring a woman and two children.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the crash in the 33800 block of Northeast Gable Avenue at around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 29.

At the scene, deputies learned that John C. Clifford was driving a Chevrolet coupe southbound when he crossed over the centerline of the road and collided with a Nissan SUV.

Lori K. Anchors, 61, of Battle Ground, was driving the SUV with two children inside. All three suffered injuries. They were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

Clifford was also taken to a hospital in a Life Flight Helicopter.

After investigating the crash, a Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit detective determined Clifford was driving under the influence of alcohol and was driving over the 50 mph speed limit in the oncoming lane when the crash occurred. Clifford was booked in the Clark County Jail.