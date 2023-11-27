Two cats were also rescued from the fire.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight people were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex on Monday morning in Cedar Mill damaged five units, officials say.

Firefighters say they were dispatched to the fire in the 12300 block of Northwest Barnes Road around 10 a.m., arriving to find the two-story apartment building with “significant” fire coming from the back of the building.

“Firefighters quickly extended hose lines to the back of the structure and began extinguishing the fire. As additional firefighters arrived on scene, more hose lines were deployed through the front door of an apartment to fully extinguish the fire. Firefighters searched the structure for victims and determined that all occupants had evacuated the apartment. Additional firefighters cut holes in the roof to allow heat and smoke to escape the attic space. In total, it took 35 firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control,” Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said.

The Red Cross is assisting the eight residents who have been displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.