Celebrating Resilience: Power in Pink

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This breast cancer awareness month, you can celebrate the “power of pink” with an inspiring virtual event next week.

Once called Worship in Pink — the awareness event has been re-named and has a new home at the NAACP in Portland.

Tai Harden-Moore, the program manager of the organization’s African American Initiative, discusses the virtual power in Pink event happening October 23.

Power in Pink honors breast cancer survivors and forever fighters -celebrating the power and resilience of Black women affected by breast cancer.

For more details on how to participate, visit the Portland NAACP Facebook page.

