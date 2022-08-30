PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Animal cookies that are sold in Target stores nationwide are being recalled because they may contain metal pieces.

D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co. initiated the recall of the 44 oz Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies after metal wire was found in the product. The cookies are packaged in a clear, bear-shaped plastic jug.

The recall affects only the following best by date, lot numbers and time stamps, located below the nutritional panel.

Best By Date Jug Lot Numbers Case Lot Number Time Stamp UPC Code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

According to the company’s announcement, “Foodborne foreign objects that are hard, sharp, and large are more likely to cause serious injury or dental injury. Foodborne foreign objects that are flexible, not sharp, and smaller in length are more likely to cause minor injuries such as transient choking or small lacerations in the gastrointestinal system.”

Anyone who has purchased the recalled product is urged to stop eating it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time, with any questions.