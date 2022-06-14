Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
87°
LIVE NOW
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now
Portland
87°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Eye on NW Politics
Is Portland Over?
Oregon
Washington
Special Reports
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Crime
National
Washington DC
Entertainment
Mainstream Weedia
Your Local Election Headquarters
Positive Vibes
Where We Live
Northwest Grown
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Alaska Airlines to launch electronic bag tags
Good Samaritan stopped mall shooting in 15 seconds
VPD: House party shooting left 2 teens dead, 2 hurt
Senate votes possible future SCOTUS pick to DC Circuit
Newsletters
Weather
Closings and Delays
Weather Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Oregon and Washington Weather Webcams
Eye on Climate
Earthquakes
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
AM Extra
Move it Monday
Mayor Monday
Tech Tuesday
Wallet Wednesday
Foodie Friday
Sports
High School Spotlight
Everyday Northwest
Community
Northwest Lifestyle Sponsor
Giving
Portland’s Remarkable Women 2022
Contests
Choose Local
Eye on the Northwest
CWhat’s
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Local Events
About Us
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Regional News Partners
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 News Mobile Apps
Newsletters
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN, KRCW EEO Public File Report
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Portland Charter Reform
Portland Charter Commission proposal faces lawsuit
Top Portland Charter Reform Headlines
Not everyone approves of proposed changes to charter
Charter commission co-chair joins Eye on NW Politics
PBA to contest Portland charter change ballot title
PAC calls Portland charter reform ‘deeply flawed’
What changes to city government are up for vote?
Portland Charter Commission OKs 3 major changes
Trending Stories
125 citations, 191 warnings issued during fair
Victim ID’d in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood homicide
Patriot Prayer Joey Gibson’s riot charge tossed out
IP-17: Oregon to vote on gun safety measure
Schrader endorses Johnson for governor