PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps is expected to unveil his alternative charter reform plan to voters Monday evening.

Mapps has been one of loudest supporters of changing Portland’s form of government, but he opposes the charter commission’s proposal.

The current proposed reform would expand the current council from four commissioners to 12 commissioners in four districts. A mayor would oversee the city but with less power as a city manager would oversee city bureaus and handle administration.

Furthermore, the proposed reform suggests adding ranked choice voting where voters rank candidates on the November ballot. If no candidate gets more than 50% of votes to win, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated and second preference choices are then counted to find a winner.

Mapps told KOIN 6 News during the summer that he doesn’t think four districts is enough and rank-choice voting is “a radical departure from what Portlanders are used to.” Mapps prefers separate items on the ballot.

He is expected to reveal his proposed plan at 4:45 p.m. Monday.

KOIN 6 will update this story following Mapps’ announcement.