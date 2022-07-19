PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – This fall, voters will get to decide on a proposal to change Portland’s form of government, which would include 12 city councilors from newly-elected districts through ranked choice voting.



Senior fellow at the Hatfield School of Government at Portland State University, Stephanie Singer, who specializes in data science of elections, told KOIN 6 News, “Ranked choice voting can really change the game for the voters and for the parties and for the candidates.”

“It’s really natural for people who got elected in the current system not to be as excited about changes to the current system,” she said.

Ranked choice voting allows voters to rank their preferences, instead of only choosing one representative.

“You go to the first round, you say ‘I get six votes or more.’ Well, this person got five ones, got two, one person got four, one’s got six or more. So you go to the next round. What do you do to say, well, let’s take the person that the fewest ones and we’re going to distribute their votes,” Singer explained.

In this example of ranked-choice voting, Singer explained, while the candidate listed at the top of the image received five first-rank votes, no candidates received a majority (in this case six out of 11) so votes would be distributed in the second round. July 19, 2022 (KOIN).

“So, basically the next time the count, we’re going to count all of these as ones for this person, in the next round. So now this person has five votes. This person has six out of 11. That’s a winner — you have 6 a majority of people in an election who wanted this person, rather than that person,” Singer said.

In this example, voting goes through a second round where the candidate who received the fewest first-choice rank votes is eliminated (the second candidate listed in the image). Their votes are then distributed. Singer explained the first candidate in this image received five votes while the third received six votes out of 11 and is the winner. July 19, 2022 (KOIN).

Singer said the pros of ranked choice voting is that it gives voters more choices. You can vote the same way as always by selecting your favorite candidate only, or you can rank you preferences, which she says leads to better representation.



Some cons, Singer said, include that it creates a learning curve for voters who want to fully understand how votes are counted upfront and will require changes for election officials and may require buying new counting machines.

“Ranked choice voting does not force anything on the voters, but it gives voters more choices,” Singer said. “So, it lets the voter have their cake and eat it, too.”

Singer said this means, ranked choice voting is always going to elect the candidate with the broadest appeal to the most number of voters.

Portland’s version would have three winners per district race, which makes it more complicated. Meanwhile, Multnomah County is still finalizing their changes. But if the Charter Commission approves it, it would also be on the November ballot.