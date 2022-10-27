PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Actress Jennifer Lawrence has joined the discussion for Portland’s hotly debated charter reform measure, which will appear on the November ballot.

In a campaign video published by the anti-corruption advocacy group RepresentUs Oct. 25, Lawrence voices support for Measures 26-228, calling the proposed changes a “more effective” form of government.

“This measure is designed to get Portland’s government working for the people again,” Lawrence says in the campaign ad. “It will give voters real choices by allowing them to rank candidates on their ballot and improve city management. These policies hold politicians accountable and make Portland’s government more effective and transparent.”

The 32-year-old “Hunger Games” star is a board member of the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization. Other notable board members include director Adam McKay and actor Ed Helms.

If passed, the measure would allow voters to rank candidates in order of preference. The proposed measure would split Portland into four geographic districts, each with its own set of three council members. It would also relieve commissioners of all bureau-management duties, which they currently hold under Portland’s commission-style government.

Lawrence allegedly also gave her own written testimony for Portland charter reform in the social media post.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Hey, I’m Jennifer Lawrence with RepresentUs, and I want to tell you about Portland’s Charter Reform Measure — a ballot measure that can bring real change to Portland’s government,” the Facebook post reads. “A huge part of this measure is ranked-choice voting. Voters will never have to feel like they’re ‘wasting’ their vote again — because they’ll be able to rank candidates in order of preference. It will save Portland time, money, and make elections more equitable.”

Portland residents have been demonstrative on both sides of the issue. Portland United for Change has been the prominent group advocating for the measure, holding frequent rallies and fundraisers for the campaign. Portland Commissioner Mingus Mapps, meanwhile, has been notably outspoken against the measure, calling it “highly problematic and very unusual.”

A lengthy list of arguments for and against Portland charter reform are available in Multnomah County’s 2022 general election Voters’ Pamphlet.