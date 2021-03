PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you’re looking for a fun outdoor activity this Easter weekend — look no further than Woodburn.

The 2021 Wooden Shoe Tulip Festival is happening now! The event features thousands of different varieties of tulips and fun wine experiences. Kohr Harlan went out on Wednesday to get a look at the tulip festival’s beautiful flowers, gift shops and wine rooms.

Buy tickets online here.