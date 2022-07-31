(NEXSTAR) — As summer heat continues, it’s the perfect time to pop a top on a beer (if you’re 21 and up) and cool off. But what’s your favorite brand of brew?
A recent poll by research and analytics group YouGov ranked the 75 most popular beers in the U.S., as indicated by participants, who based ratings on favorability and knowledge of the brands.
Here are the top 10.
10. Dos Equis
The green-bottled Mexican lager with the double-X name comes in at number 10. It’s known for its now-retired spokesperson, the so-called “Most Interesting Man in the World.”
9. Bud Light
Budweiser’s light beer was first introduced in 1982 and is known by its cobalt blue labeling. Data by the Beer Marketer’s Insights in 2019 reviewed shipping numbers, which determined (based on how much is shipped to retailers), Bud Light is America’s most popular beer brand.
8. Stella Artois
The Belgium-originated pilsner was originally created as a Christmas season beer and it’s even named after the Star of Bethlehem, or the Christmas Star. Statistica data updated last year showed Stella Artois as the UK’s top beer based on consumer favorability.
7. Blue Moon
This Belgian-style beer was originally called “Bellyslide Wit” when it was launched in 1995 at the Sandlot Brewery in Denver, Colorado.
6. Miller
Also known as Miller High Life, Miller, a pilsner-style beer, is the company’s oldest brand. It bills itself as “the Champagne of Beers.” The company has even taken the slogan so far as producing the beer in champagne bottles as part of a holiday edition.
5. Budweiser
This pale lager was first sold in 1876 in St. Louis, Missouri. Since its introduction, the Anheuser-Busch-owned Budweiser has faced several trademark disputes with the European company Budweiser Budvar. That company owns the rights to the Budweiser name overseas. Budweiser is also known for many of its iconic Super Bowl ads.
4. Samuel Adams
Often called “Sam Adams,” this lager is named after one of America’s founding fathers. It was introduced in 1984. Last year, Samuel Adams launched a limited edition beer so strong it was illegal to sell in 15 states.
3. Corona
The company behind this Mexican pale lager said Corona’s unfortunate name similarity to the coronavirus didn’t negatively impact its sales.
2. Heineken
This pale lager originated in the Netherlands in 1873 and has appeared as product placement in seven “James Bond” franchise movies and many advertisements, including “Daniel Craig vs. James Bond” for the latest installment, “No Time to Die.”
- Guinness
The Irish dry stout originated in Dublin in 1759. The dark and thick brew is hugely popular in the United Kingdom and Ireland, naturally. The brew’s popularity is eclipsed in only one other country: Nigeria, where Smithsonian Magazine reports there are more Guinness drinkers than in all of Ireland.
Here’s the full list of the 75 most popular beers in the U.S.