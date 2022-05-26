PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cathy Whims, chef and owner of Nostrana, and a six-time James Beard Award finalist, joined AM Extra live from Italy!

She’s blending worldly recipes with fresh local ingredients from Eugene-based Nancy’s Probiotic Foods for a delicious brunch idea that’s as decadent as dessert!

Nancy’s Yogurt Panna Cotta: Serves 4

1 1/2 tsp. unflavored, powdered gelatin

1 1/2 Tbsp water

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup Nancy’s Whole Milk Yogurt

½ cup sugar

Directions

In a small bowl sprinkle gelatin over 1 1/2 Tbs of the water and let soften for 3 minutes without stirring. In a heavy saucepan over low heat, warm cream with sugar. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin. Gradually whisk in the yogurt. Pour cream mixture into 4 ounce ramekins and refrigerate overnight. To serve, top with fresh fruit or seasonal compote.

Check out more recipe ideas at nancysyogurt.com and visit nostrana.com for more Italian inspired meals.