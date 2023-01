Portland police say the shooting injured two in total.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people, including a child, were shot on Tuesday night, according to Portland police.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police were called to the Morgan Place Apartment complex at 159th and E Burnside Street and say they found a child suffering from a gunshot wound in the stomach/chest area. They also said another person was shot in the hand.

This is a developing story.